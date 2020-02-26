KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on KBR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

