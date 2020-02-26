Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.26. 1,702,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,254. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

