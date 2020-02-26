Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $131.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,285,000 after buying an additional 181,764 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

