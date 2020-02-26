Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller Sells 6,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 8,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $68.85 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.