Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 76.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

