KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

