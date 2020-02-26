Kleros (PNK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,750.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $27,750.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001007 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,465,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.