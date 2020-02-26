Klimatas Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $12,191.00 and $216.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00349480 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017579 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

