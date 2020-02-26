Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Buys $5,799,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88.

On Friday, December 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31.

Shares of NYSE:KOD traded up $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 540,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,767. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $38,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,558,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

