Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.13% of Kohl’s worth $90,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

