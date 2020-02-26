Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of KTB opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.