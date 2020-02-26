Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

KOS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 574.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

