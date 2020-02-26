Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KOSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.36. Koss has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

