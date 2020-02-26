Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $68,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

KTOS stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.