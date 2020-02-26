Krios Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $793.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,622,977 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

