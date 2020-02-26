Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $25,971,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 586.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 237,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,656. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

