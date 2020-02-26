Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

KLIC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

