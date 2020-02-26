Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.91 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $83.91 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005338 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX, DEx.top and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,531,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,239,688 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Neraex, COSS, Poloniex, Coinnest, TDAX, GOPAX, Liqui, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Binance, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Coinrail, Cryptopia, IDEX, AirSwap, Coinone, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Zebpay, DEx.top, OTCBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

