KZ Cash Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $102,508.00 and $12,325.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.