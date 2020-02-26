L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. L Brands also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Shares of LB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 16,447,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

