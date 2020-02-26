L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.05–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,447,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,059. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

