Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 2,472.6% in February

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 2,472.6% from the January 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAKE traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 3,588,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,020. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,630.00 and a beta of 0.33. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

