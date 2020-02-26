Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at MKM Partners

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

