Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $50.50 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,527,962 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.