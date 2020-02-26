Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.