Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 9,898 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,898 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $158,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,929,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00.

LNTH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 702,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,727. The firm has a market cap of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.