Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $767,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

