Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 1,922,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.