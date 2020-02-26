LEOcoin Market Cap Reaches $362,206.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $362,206.00 and $789.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, TOPBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.02512729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.03703075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00794541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087596 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

