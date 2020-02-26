LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,813. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Get LGL Group alerts:

In other LGL Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in LGL Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.