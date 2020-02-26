LHT Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last week, LHT has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $657.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

