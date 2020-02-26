Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 107,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,932. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

