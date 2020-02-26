Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Property Trust worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

