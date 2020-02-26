Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00024955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

