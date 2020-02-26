LikeCoin Trading Down 6.4% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,150.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00481397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.21 or 0.06323995 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00058292 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011038 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,587,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,765,872 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.