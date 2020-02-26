Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.67. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

