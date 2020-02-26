Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 249,468 shares of company stock valued at $560,285. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

