Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. 5,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,117. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $145,838.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

