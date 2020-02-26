Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $684.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.