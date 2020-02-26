LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0072

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $4.97 million and $193,016.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

