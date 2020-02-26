Lisk Market Cap Reaches $155.98 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $155.98 million and $13.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00014574 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005978 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,308,218 coins and its circulating supply is 122,222,507 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Upbit, Poloniex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Livecoin, COSS, Coinroom, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BitBay, Bitbns, Huobi, Exrates, Cryptopia, OKEx, Coindeal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

