LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $3,326.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,720.71 or 2.03328301 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024914 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

