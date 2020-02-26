LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 5.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.26% of LKQ worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.