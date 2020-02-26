Loopring (LRC) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex and YoBit. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $3.04 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,077,999 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, YoBit, IDAX, AirSwap, Bithumb, Upbit, OTCBTC and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

