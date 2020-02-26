Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 28,490 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.48% of LifeVantage worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LifeVantage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $229,610. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $204.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. LifeVantage Corp has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.