Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

