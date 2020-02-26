Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,269 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,794 shares of company stock worth $1,504,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

