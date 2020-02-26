Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,390,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,460. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

