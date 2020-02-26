Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

