Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 57,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,925. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

